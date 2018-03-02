Ibrahimovic could return for Sweden at World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has indicated that he could come out of international retirement to represent Sweden at this summer’s World Cup.

Ibrahimovic brought the curtain down on his Sweden career following Euro 2016 after scoring 62 goals in 116 appearances for his country.

Despite the loss of the Manchester United striker, Sweden still secured their place in Russia after beating Italy in the qualification play-offs.

And if he can recover his fitness in time for the tournament, Ibrahimovic has hinted that he would be ready to return for the World Cup, if asked.

“’We’ll see, it’s a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don’t want to come just because I’m somebody. The door isn’t closed for anything,” he said.

“I miss the national team. When you’ve played in the national team for 20 years and then you’re not in it anymore, and you see the others playing in the national team, it’s tough.

“It’s tough in general, when you think that I’m injured and not playing. I want to play, with the club team, with the national team, it’s the same thing.”