New England World Cup kit not a patch on Nigeria’s

England unveiled their new kit on Wednesday ahead of the summer’s World Cup in Russia.

And just like the team under manager Gareth Southgate, sports manufacturer Nike have played it safe – and a little boring if the truth be told.

The home kit is well – white – with a minute red trim around the neck and features blue shorts, while the away kit is red with white shorts in a nod to the kit worn in the 1966 final.

Is Nike somehow hoping this can inspire the Three Lions to better things? Good luck with that.

The response, like the kit, was predictably underwhelming.

A few fans did like it though.

However, most people seemed to agree that the new warm up shirt was in fact better than the actual kit.

However you feel about England’s new sartorial release, I think we can all agree it’s not a patch on Nigeria’s effort.

Nigeria for the win?

