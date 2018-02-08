New England World Cup kit not a patch on Nigeria’s

England unveiled their new kit on Wednesday ahead of the summer’s World Cup in Russia.

And just like the team under manager Gareth Southgate, sports manufacturer Nike have played it safe – and a little boring if the truth be told.

The home kit is well – white – with a minute red trim around the neck and features blue shorts, while the away kit is red with white shorts in a nod to the kit worn in the 1966 final.

Is Nike somehow hoping this can inspire the Three Lions to better things? Good luck with that.

The response, like the kit, was predictably underwhelming.

The new England kit is essentially a plain white tee with the England crest on it. Groundbreaking. — Dave Kilkelly (@_DavesRaves_) February 7, 2018

Changing topic, thoughts on the new England kit? For me, it looks like a PE kit. Plain white is so boring and unimaginitive. Perfect for the England team! #SWFC — Steve Eyre (@SteelOwl) February 8, 2018

A few fans did like it though.

Everything about the new @England kit is so fresh 🔥. From the detailing to the lettering. One of my favourite looking home kits since the 2002 & 2006 World Cup kits pic.twitter.com/WORInB77LS — Brad Humber (@djcuse) February 8, 2018

New England kit is beautiful 😍 — Scott Hogan 🐐 (@ReeceTurbill9) February 7, 2018

However, most people seemed to agree that the new warm up shirt was in fact better than the actual kit.

👀 the new #England training kit looks better than the new white home kit ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DvHEds89oC — M a t t Mason (@mason0086) February 7, 2018

The new England training kit is ten times better than the actual kit — Joe Baz (@Joe_baz1) February 7, 2018

The new England training kit 😍 Personally would have loved this to be used as the home shirt… pic.twitter.com/R48XbL5NS9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 7, 2018

However you feel about England’s new sartorial release, I think we can all agree it’s not a patch on Nigeria’s effort.

Nigeria have the best kit at this year's World Cup, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/bFtG3meVxc — Tobi Oke (@TefTobz) February 7, 2018

Forget England's new kit, here's Nike's new Nigeria Collection 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/yANSd7RuTG — Alex McGovern (@amcgovern25) February 7, 2018

Sterling admiring Nigeria’s new kit pic.twitter.com/1WQHQLGFMk — Providence City FC (@providencecity_) February 7, 2018

Nigeria for the win?