Van Marwijk named Socceroos coach

Bert van Marwijk has been named Socceroos coach for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

The 65-year old Dutch coach will take the reins from Ange Postecoglou, who resigned in November just days after leading Australia to the tournament via the playoffs.

Football Federation Australia made the announcement on Thursday, saying van Marwijk was its “preferred candidate” to take charge of the team for this summer’s tournament.

“This is a great result for Australian football,” said chairman Steven Lowy. “Bert van Marwijk is world class. He took the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, he led the Saudi Arabian team to qualify directly for this year’s finals and most importantly, he knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same group. These experiences make him a compelling choice.”

BREAKING | The Caltex @Socceroos are delighted to announce the appointment of Bert Van Marwijk as our new Head Coach. #GoSocceroos. https://t.co/o4ufIs40WM pic.twitter.com/h7byLo2WGR — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 25, 2018

Van Marwijk left the Saudi Arabia job following a dispute with the country’s soccer federation.

Van Marwijk said he was honoured to get the job.

“I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year,” he said. “I have also been impressed by the national team set-up that the FFA has developed over the past few years.

“My response to FFA has been that we are not going to Russia just to be competitive. I want to win our matches.”