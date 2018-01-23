VAR to be used at 2018 World Cup

The sometimes controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is set to be utilised at the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc’h is confident of the system being implemented in Russia although the final decision will be made by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on March 2.

A number of domestic leagues have trialled the system, including in Italy, Germany and England, and mostly with positive results,

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte recently said though that VAR let his team down after a penalty appeal by Willian was rejected during the FA Cup win over Norwich. While, in the Confederations Cup final, referee Milorad Mazic made an incorrect call after referring to the system.

Le Floc’h, however, was quoted as saying: “Definitely VAR will happen. It’s great to have technology in football because this is also a fair(ness) thing.”

He added: “We are talking to various technological companies who are very interested with what we are doing on the technology side of things.”

According to IFAB, VAR’s accuracy is at 98.9 percent.