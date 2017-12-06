Russian Olympic ban will not affect World Cup

Russia’s ban from the Winter Olympics will have “no impact” on next summer’s World Cup, FIFA have confirmed.

The International Olympic Committee have taken the strong step of suspending Russia from next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

It was found that Russia had been involved in systematic doping practices for the 2014 Winter Games, in Sochi, and therefore Russian athletes will only be able to compete as neutrals in South Korea.

Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has also been banned for life after he was the sports minister in 2014.

Mutko was Russia’s chief organiser for the 2018 World Cup, but FIFA insists their tournament will not be affected by the IOC decision.

“FIFA has taken note of the decision made by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) regarding the participation of Russian athletes at the upcoming Winter Olympics,” said a FIFA statement.

“This decision has no impact on the preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as we continue to work to deliver the best possible event.”

However, FIFA stressed it is taking allegations made by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren “very seriously”.

“Should there be enough evidence to demonstrate the violation of any anti-doping rules by any athlete, FIFA would impose the appropriate sanction,” the governing body said.

Mutko – a member of the FIFA council until May – denied Russia had been involved in systematic doping before last week’s World Cup draw.