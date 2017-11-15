Italy’s Ventura sacked after World Cup exit

Giampiero Ventura has paid the price for Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his tenure coming to an end on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old succeeded Antonio Conte at the helm in July 2016 following the conclusion of Euro 2016, where the Azzurri had lost to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Ventura began his reign with a 3-1 defeat to France in an international friendly, but his side lost just once during the World Cup qualifying campaign as they finished runners-up to Spain in G.

However, the Italians will miss out on the finals for the first time since 1958 after they were beaten by Sweden in the play-offs, which has resulted in the vastly experienced manager getting the sack.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has reportedly approached former Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti about taking over the reins of the national team.