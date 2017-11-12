McAuley: Sunday could be my last game

Sunday's World Cup play-off against Switzerland could the final cap for Gareth McAuley should Northern Ireland fail to qualify for Russia 2018.

The Northern Irish are 1-0 down to the Swiss following a 58th-minute penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez in Thursday’s first leg in Belfast and will struggle to make up the deficit at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

Just one game away from the @fifaworldcup 🏆⚽️ Let’s do this 💚 DreamBigger #GAWA #northernireland #worldcup A post shared by Northern Ireland (@northernireland) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:19am PST

Should they fail to qualify, it could be a 76th and final cap for the West Brom defender, now 37, especially if manager Michael O'Neill is no longer in charge.

"What I do is probably a lot to do with what Michael does and what happens after this campaign.

"That will have a lot to do with what I decide to do with my future. So it's possible Sunday could be my last game.

"You never know. I need to make sure I'm playing regular football to even consider coming away to play international football, and there are obviously other factors involved that will possibly come to light and would be a factor in me deciding what I want to do, but I would like to be available to play.

"Michael gets linked with all the jobs going. It's a difficult one. There will be clubs looking at him, seeing what he has done with us over the last few years. He's had to build that process.

"It's that crystal-ball thing, looking to the future, looking too far ahead and that's not something I've ever really done.

"But it would be a consideration of mine, if Michael was to move on and get a club job, as to what I would do going forward into another qualifying campaign."