Denmark share spoils with Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland rode their luck and were indebted to goalkeeper Darren Randolph, but were rewarded with a goalless draw against Denmark in the first leg of their World Cup play-off.

Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Denmark had good chances to take the lead at home but were denied by Ireland keeper Darren Randolph on numerous occasions.

Man of the Match is Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Kasper Schmeichel did deny Callum O’Dowda in the second half, although the Danes were perhaps left to rue missed opportunities.

It was a bright opening from the Danish who were so close to taking the lead in the 11th minute. After Jens Stryger Larsen burst forward from the left-back position, the player’s powerful strike was parried by Darren Randolph.

The rebound fell to Andreas Cornelius who struck it at goal, yet Randolph reacted to cling on to the shot brilliantly.

Just after the half an hour mark, Christian Eriksen again tested the goalkeeper from distance, but Randolph pushed it away. Pione Sisto pounced on the rebound yet the winger sent his strike inches wide of the post.

Fantastic run by Cyrus Christie to create the best chance of the half for Ireland.

After the break, the pressure continued on Ireland’s goal as Martin O’Neill’s men appeared intent on taking a goalless draw back to Dublin for the second leg.

It was wave after wave of attack as the Boys in Green defended stoutly. In the 69th minute, Yussuf Poulsen then went close as he dragged a shot wide of the post after a period of pressure.

The Irish had their own threatening periods in the closing stages – Robbie Brady struck an effort over the bar.

O’Dowda then nearly scored but was denied by Kasper Schmeichel who hung on from his header. Soon after Poulsen saw his headed effort superbly saved from six-yards out by Randolph.