Ventura calm ahead of big night in Stockholm

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura is confident of success ahead of Friday’s World Cup play-off away to Sweden.

The Azzurri head off for the first leg of the two-legged encounter in Stockholm as favourites, having been beaten to top spot in their group by Spain.

"I feel very calm," Ventura said. "It is the most exciting and the most important match of my career, but just as risky as any other.

"I was satisfied with what we did since the day of my arrival. When I came here and saw only one could win the group, we said we’d try to be there to fight it out in Spain.

"We achieved that. We lost to a Spain side that was stronger than us. I looked back over everything on the flight here.

"We believed that we had the players to fight it out with Spain, but realised it wasn’t that simple, so we had to come second and hopefully in the top four seeds.

"We had to go for the play-offs, we’re in the play-offs, so after this we’ll see where we are. It’s such an important game that I don’t think we need words.

"We just need calm, belief and focus. Any words would be futile. We require the determination to get the result."