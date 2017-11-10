FIFA and Adidas reveal World Cup ball

The official FIFA 2018 World Cup ball, the Telstar 18, was revealed in a ceremony on Thursday.

It was quite star-studded affair, with superstars Lionel Messi, Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane and Lukas Podolski being just some of the names in attendance.

We think it looks great…

The 2018 edition is a modern take of the classic 1970 Telstar with its vintage black and white hexagons. Ironically, or perhaps not so ironically, it shares the same name as a failed US satellite that the US accidentally destroyed during the Cold War.

If you have some time, you can watch the ceremony below.