700,000 Peru fans apply for World Cup playoff tickets

While fans in countries such as England often take World Cup qualification for granted, spare a thought for the long-suffering fans of Peru.

It’s been 35 years since the South American country last made it to a World Cup in Spain 1982, so you can forgive them for being just a little excited at the prospect.

With just a playoff against New Zealand standing between Peru and a spot in Russia next year, Peru fans are at fever pitch and lots of them want to be there in Lima on Wednesday for the second leg of the playoff in the hope that their heroes can make World Cup history against the All Whites – 700,000 of them in fact.

According to local news site depor.com, 687,196 fans have applied for tickets, of which there are just 10,000 pairs. Meaning there are going to be a lot of disappointed fans.

Even more troubling is that the capacity of Lima’s Estadio Nacional is 50,000, which suggests that sponsors, VIPs and the like are going to receiving the other 30,000 tickets. (New Zealand won’t be taking many fans, that is for sure!)

Peru fans waiting to great their team in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/GjLN6TMJ7l — Andrew Voerman (@andrewvoerman) November 6, 2017

Still, the fans lucky enough to get their hands on the tickets are sure to make it an atmosphere to remember on Wednesday.

🇵🇪😮 We see you, Peru fans Will La Blanquirroja get past New Zealand to qualify for their first #WorldCup since 1982? pic.twitter.com/38QIl8reqA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 7, 2017

Who’d want to be a New Zealand player?