Toure warns Russian World Cup over racism threat

Yaya Toure has delivered a stern warning ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia after declaring that racism will turn the tournament into a “big mess”.

Russian clubs have an infamous recent history when it comes to racist chanting and discrimination, despite repeated complaints from both players and clubs.

Toure himself was subject to racist chanting when Manchester City travelled to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League back in 2013.

The 34-year-old has taken part in a short film in a bid to raise the issue and spark both FIFA and Russia to ensure there are no issues at next summer’s tournament.

I am proud to support @farenet action weeks! There is no place for racism in football or society!!!

Watch this film: https://t.co/lgPAL2sytA pic.twitter.com/Bzz9aZdxlD — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) October 12, 2017

Toure said: “We have to see change because people have been talking but nothing has really been taken care of.

“If racist situations are going to be involved then it is going to be a big mess.

“Everyone is talking about Russia maybe being a little bit difficult. But I hope that Russia surprises everybody by trying to make something very nice.

“I want to say to Fifa and to the government in Russia as well that if you need me I can help.

“I don’t want to be involved in only talking.

“I want to see action and people be real. These things are very important for the future of football.”