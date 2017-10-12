Neymar happy to see ‘friend’ Messi at 2018 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar says he is delighted that former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi will be at the 2018 World Cup with Argentina.

La Pulga Atomica fired his country to the global showpiece in Russia next year with a stunning hat-trick during a crucial 3-1 victory over Ecuador in the CONMEBOL section of qualifying.

The result saw La Albiceleste jump from third to sixth in the standings, and they qualified automatically alongside Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.

Both players spent four seasons of success together at Barca where they formed arguably the world’s most dangerous attack along with Luis Suarez. Nonetheless, after departing for PSG ahead of the 2017/18 season, the 25-year-old showed he still held Messi in high regard.

Pose de quebrada 🤔✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/tVZC4htylQ — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 10, 2017

He told the Ligue 1 website, “I’m happy for him. I’m happy to see a friend participate in such an important competition.”

Meanwhile, the Sao Paulo-born also expressed commiserations for Chile who failed to qualify after a 3-0 defeat to Canarinho meant they failed to even land a berth in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Neymar concluded, “I also have friends in the Chile team but we’re men. We have to play to win every game.”