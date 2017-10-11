Robben: Future still bright for Netherlands

Netherlands international Arjen Robben has high hopes for the future of the national team despite their failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old has quit international football after his two goals in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sweden were still not enough for the Oranje to qualify.

"If you're at school, children who play football, you give everything to win…If you don't succeed, that's a huge disappointment. Then it's okay to be sad, but better times are coming," Robben said.

"I've played here (at the Amsterdam Arena) for 14 years. I've witnessed so many wonderful things. If it's so well appreciated by the Dutch fans, then I can only be grateful."

The Dutch will not be able to rely on the former PSV Eindhoven star anymore, but defender Daryl Janmaat insisted on a ‘positive’ outlook for the future.

"Everyone is being really negative, that's easy," the Watford full-back added. "We have enough good players. We are in a difficult period now. That's clear and also very painful.

"But you see we're better than most of the countries, like Sweden. We were better two times. That is why it's extra painful we don't go to the World Cup."