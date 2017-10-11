‘No excuses’ for Arena as US fail to qualify

The United States have missed out on next year’s World Cup, with head coach Bruce Arena accepting responsibility.

The US were beaten 2-1 by Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, a result which sees them surrender their place at Russia 2018 to Honduras.

"Clearly we are very disappointed. We had everything there for us today. No excuses for us not getting a second goal and coming away with at least a point.

"It's a blemish for us. We should not be staying at home for this World Cup and I take responsibility.

"It never mattered to us the scores of the other games. We failed on the day. No excuses. We failed today. We should have walked off this field with at least a point.

"It's clearly good for CONCACAF that it was such a competitive go at it this time around. Certainly, Mexico have been the dominant team in the Hexagonal. Costa Rica proved to be of quality. And the teams that finished third [Panama], fourth [Honduras] and fifth [USA] were pretty inconsistent throughout the campaign."

Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama will be representing the CONCACAF region at next year’s finals, while Honduras will had into an intercontinental play-off with the hopes of a joining them.