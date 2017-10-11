Tabarez leads Uruguay to World Cup

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez was delighted with his team’s showing as they sealed World Cup qualification with a 4-2 win Bolivia.

All six goals of the match in Montevideo were scored by Uruguayans, as a brace from Luis Suarez helped cancel out the own-goals to see Uruguay finish second in South American qualifying.

"We are very satisfied," Tabarez said. "Today we came to play for us, for the people and to try to get what we wanted to win.

"I think because of how well our young players in Europe have adapted, we have a promising outlook.

"It has been demonstrated, beyond the ups and downs, there is a way of doing things that allows us to be competitive.

"[South American qualifying is] the toughest competition I've ever had and no one is giving us a title, or a medal. It's only qualification, but we value it the same way we did with the World Cup in 2010 or 2014."