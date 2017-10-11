Twitter reacts to USMNT shock loss

The United States men’s national football team are officially out of the 2018 World Cup following their shock 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in their qualifier on Tuesday.

The USMNT have featured in the global showpiece since 1986, but their golden run came to a stunning halt after a loss in Couva. This, coupled with Honduras coming back from two goals down to beat Mexico on the same night, meant that the star spangled banner will not be flying in Russia next year.

If these tweets are anything to go by, the result sent some US football fans into rage and others into depression…

Dude is going to have an aneurysm talking about the USMNT. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/yJ3kL4C8Ku — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) October 11, 2017

The #USWNT would never put forth such a gutless, despicable performance despite being paid pennies on the men’s dollar. Its not right #USMNT pic.twitter.com/GRQbsAM6YT — Eric Lander (@EricLanderSEO) October 11, 2017

It's like an entire nation blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 11, 2017

If you are a American soccer fan, be angry, scream from the hill tops, this should never happen. #USMNT — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) October 11, 2017

Live look at US Soccer Absolutely unacceptable #USMNT pic.twitter.com/JJ0U9NhoWw — Tim England (@tengland150) October 11, 2017

350 million people and #USMNT cannot find 11 mediocre players to beat the worst country in their group… unbelievable — Alex George (@alexg_621) October 11, 2017

Live look in at the #USMNT lineup pic.twitter.com/pNs2DVAjmr — Doug Belschnickel (@BelschnickelD) October 11, 2017