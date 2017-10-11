Twitter reacts to USMNT shock loss

The United States men’s national football team are officially out of the 2018 World Cup following their shock 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in their qualifier on Tuesday.
The USMNT have featured in the global showpiece since 1986, but their golden run came to a stunning halt after a loss in Couva. This, coupled with Honduras coming back from two goals down to beat Mexico on the same night, meant that the star spangled banner will not be flying in Russia next year.
If these tweets are anything to go by, the result sent some US football fans into rage and others into depression…
