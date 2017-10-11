Report: Postecoglou to quit Socceroos before 2018

A report claiming Australia’s national football team coach Ange Postecoglou will step down from his position before the end of the year has surfaced.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday that Postecoglou will quit his job after the crucial World Cup Play-offs in November, no matter the result.

When asked for comment on the report, Postecoglou did not shed any light on the issue.

“I am aware of reports today suggesting that I will step down as Head Coach of the Socceroos next month,” the 52-year-old said in a statement.

“My sole focus is on preparing the team for our final two qualifying matches. I will not let anything compromise the team’s journey on getting to a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup.”

To every fan that kicked every ball with us last night and went through so many different emotions for the 120 minutes of football🇦🇺THANK U pic.twitter.com/m4fopMe6nU — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) October 10, 2017

Another statement from from the Football Federation of Australia neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

“Beyond that, should we qualify, there is a period of some months until the World Cup and we agreed that we will need to lock in our set up as soon as possible to maximise our preparation time,” said FFA chief David Gallop.

The news comes after the Socceroos secured a hard fought two-legged win over Syria to advance to the next stage of World Cup qualification, where they will face CONCACAF winners Honduras over two legs in November for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.