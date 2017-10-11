Advocaat leads tributes to retiring Robben

Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat led the tributes to wingman Arjen Robben on Tuesday after the Holland legend called it quits following their failure to make the World Cup.

The Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0, with a fired-up Robben grabbing both the goals, but it wasn’t enough as they went into the game needing to win by the practically impossible margin of seven goals or more.

Robben announced an end to his international career shortly after the final whistle, and Advocaat was the first to pay tribute to the flying Dutchman.

Speaking to reporters, a disappointed Advocaat said: “Arjen was, still is, one of the best players in the world. He’ll still do his job at club level.

“But it’s a real miss of the national team, playing without him, because he’s such a quality player. We’ll miss him, no doubts about that.”

Robben’s coach wasn’t the only one to pay tribute, with messages of goodwill flying in from around the world.

While some fans suggested actors who could play him in a movie of his career.

Not everyone was so gracious though as Mexico fans were quick to taunt Robben, whose perceived dive at the 2014 World Cup saw their team knocked out by Holland in the last 16.