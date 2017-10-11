Panama’s late strike sends USA crashing out

The USA were sensationally denied a spot at the World Cup in Russia next summer after suffering a 2-1 defeat to minnows Trinidad and Tobago.

The loss combined with a dramatic late winner for Panama and victory for Honduras saw the US finish in fifth place in the CONCACAF group and fail to make even the playoff.

Panama finished in third place, while Honduras ended up fourth, which means they will now face Australia in the intercontinental playoff.

Bottom team Trinidad and Tobago, who hadn’t won in nine games, shocked the US as they raced into a 2-0 first-half lead thanks to an own goal from Omar Gonzalez and a thunderous strike from Alvin Jones.

Star man Christian Pulisic pulled one back after half-time, and despite the best efforts of substitute Clint Dempsey, who hit a post late on, the US couldn’t find an equaliser, which left them to rely on other scores going their way.

Unfortunately for Bruce Arena’s side, Panama grabbed a late goal through Roman Torres to earn a 2-1 victory and go above them in the table.

Panama’s win was not without controversy, however, as their equalising goal appeared not to have crossed the line.

Unbelievably peak #CONCACAF in #PANCRC. Blas Perez's equalizer for #Panama vs #CostaRica never crossed the line but was given as a goal! 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/6vTLTiU7ZE — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) October 11, 2017

Honduras’ 3-2 win over group winners Mexico in the other game meant it was to be a miserable night for the US, who failed to make the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

CONCACAF results in full:

Trinidad & Tobago 2-1 USA

Panama 2-1 Costa Rica

Honduras 3-2 Mexico