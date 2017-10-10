Robben retires from international football

International full backs the world over can breathe a sigh of relief.

Netherlands captain Arjen Robben announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday after his side missed out on a spot at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Robben scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden – but his penalty and scorching 25 yard strike were ultimately not enough for the Dutch to reach the play offs as Sweden secured second place on goal difference.

ARJEN ROBBEN GOLAZO! What a strike. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0VRDvMKlTG — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) October 10, 2017

“It hasn’t been an easy decision but I am 33 and now must give my full focus to my club,” said Robben.

The Bayern Munich winger made his Holland debut back in April 2003, and has won 96 caps while scoring 37 times and notching 29 assists.

Robben finishes joint fourth on his country’s all-time goalscoring list alongside former Arsenal striker Dennis Bergkamp.

In his career with the Netherlands, Robben has finished third at the 2014 World Cup while he was part of the squad who lost to Spain in the 2010 final.