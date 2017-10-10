Coleman not thinking about the future

Chris Coleman will take his time in considering his Wales future after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Wales lost 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland to a James McClean goal in Cardiff on Monday to end up third in Group D behind leaders Serbia and Ireland in second, who will now head to a World Cup play-off place.

After the tie, a hugely disappointed Coleman deflected talk of his future when asked if the Ireland defeat would be his last game as Wales boss.

Coleman told Sky Sports: "Right now all I can think about, picture in my mind, is the faces of the players in the dressing room and the disappointment. They are inconsolable at the moment but they should feel very proud. That's all I can think about.

"I know I'm going to be asked about my situation but I won't think about that right now.

"I'll take some time to let the dust settle and then I'm sure we'll have a sit-down and have a chat and we'll take it from there."

Coleman further explained just what it would have meant to his side to have qualified for Russia 2018.

He said: "The whole nation will be mourning and disappointed. Again that elusive World Cup has passed us by."

"If you look at the make-up of our squad and the age of the squad – some of the young ones coming through – this is a good group of players, even better for tonight.

"Defeat hurts but you learn a lot from defeat – you learn about yourself first and foremost."

Coleman had previously said this campaign would be his last for Wales, having been appointed in 2012.

"There's a chance I can [stay] and a chance I won't," he said. "I can't give an answer right now.

"It's not just a matter of signing a new contract. The FAW has been great with me – I asked them to leave me alone as my contract has been running down and all the questions were getting asked.

"I wanted to concentrate on getting results. There'll be a conversation in due course, there's a friendly next month.

"My contract is until the summer but, right now, I'm thinking about the experience. I'll go back to my family and take a bit of time. When the dust settles we'll see where we go."