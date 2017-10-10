Serbia revel in World Cup qualification

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic was delighted after Monday’s 1-0 win over Georgia secured their place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Aleksandar Prijovic found the net in the second half in Belgrade to ensure the Serbians finished their qualification campaign as Group D winners.

"We had a lot of pressure before this game," said Matic. "We wanted to play patiently, we knew that we would have a chance.

"We showed passion in fighting for Serbia's jersey, not how to play the most beautiful football, because we did not play the best in this qualification, but how we fight and show why we are in Russia."

Prijovic said his goal was "the biggest goal in my career" and a moment he has "dreamed of my whole life", while head coach Slavoljub Muslin looked back on the whole qualification process.

"For a year and a half we worked together, we worked hard all the time and I think we deserved qualification," Muslin said. "We have succeeded, I am proud of them because this is their success, they are now entering history.

"This is definitely a historical result, after so many years we are at the World Cup. I would not take the team if I did not believe we could achieve this result. We believed in everybody from the very beginning."