Martinez: Lukaku ‘100 percent fit’, could face Cyprus

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is “100 percent fit” following a recent ankle injury scare and has been passed fit to face Cyprus in Belgium’s final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez confirmed on Monday that the 24-year-old has recovered from the injury that saw him miss Saturday’s 4-3 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belgium have already qualified for Russia after finishing top of Group H and Martinez may not even play Lukaku against Cyprus, a game of little importance.

“The reason that he wasn’t in the squad in the previous game was because he wasn’t 100 percent,” said Martinez.

“Now he is 100 percent but we need to take into consideration that he has been with the group for only one [training] session.

“He’s been working on an individual basis, really good work, but we need to keep that in mind.”

Good news from Belguim tonight – Lukaku "100 per cent fit" after ankle injury for Grp H match tomorrow night. Can only be good for @ManUtd. — Jim White (@JimWhite) October 9, 2017

United boss Jose Mourinho will be hoping Lukaku isn’t risked against Cyprus as he hopes to avoid any more injuries to key players ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils are already without midfielder Paul Pogba, while Marouane Fellaini will also be absent after suffering knee ligament damage in the game against Bosnia.