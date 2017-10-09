How much the World Cup meant to one Egypt fan

An Egypt could not contain his emotion after seeing his country qualify for the World Cup in dramatic fashion.

We’ve already seen some of the amazing images to come out of Egypt after the country secured its first World Cup berth since 1990.

Here’s one more for the books: a stunned man breaks down in tears after the goal that sent his country through.

Egypt fan after seeing his nation qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. 🇪🇬 via @sdeezy_pic.twitter.com/dFYsOmv069 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) October 9, 2017

This just underlines the power sport has to affect our lives. It’s a moment this man will never forget.

And it’s a scene that played out on a larger scale all across Cairo on Sunday evening:

This is Cairo tonight after Egypt qualifying to World Cup after 28 years pic.twitter.com/G6gqep8NT8 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 8, 2017