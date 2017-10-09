Adler not ruling out hope of Germany return

1. FSV Mainz 05 goalkeeper Rene Adler says he has not given up hope of returning to the German national team, despite not featuring for Die Mannschaft since 2013.

Adler's fortunes have changed over the years as he would have been considered number one for the 2010 World Cup, but injury ruled him out of the tournament in South Africa.

Since then Manuel Neuer has established himself as number one, with the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp also competing for a place.

The 32-year-old's last appearance for his nation came in 2013 when he played in the 4-2 friendly international victory over Ecuador. Nonetheless, the Leipzig-born star says he would be motivated to return if given a chance, although he suspected another opportunity may not arrive.

He told Kicker, "I think it's stupid to be an active player in the national team for ego reasons, and it is the greatest honour to play for his country. Of course, it would be a huge story, especially because I missed two world championships.

"It's not that it's rumoured to be in my head, I've already pushed it away because it seems unrealistic nowadays, we've got a lot of good young players. You never know what is happening in football. If Jogi (Joachim Low) should call, it would be an absolute distinction, hardly anyone would think about it."