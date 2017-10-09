Salah ends Egypt’s 28-year World Cup wait

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah became a national hero after his dramatic injury-time penalty ensured Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Salah grabbed both goals as Egypt edged past Congo 2-1 to spark wild celebrations at a packed Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

The flying forward grabbed the first goal in the 63rd minute when he ran onto a flicked header and stabbed home.

Then, after Congo had equalised through Arnold Bouka Moutou with just three minutes remaining, Salah was handed the ball after the referee blew for a foul in the area.

The 25-year old kept his cool, stepping up to stroke home the spot kick and spark wild celebrations among the 80,000 strong crowd.

Impossible not to get chills listening to the commentary of Mohamed Salah's game-winning penalty that sent Egypt to the 2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/YFquwbgCpB — Adam Serrano (@LAGalaxyInsider) October 8, 2017

Egypt are the second African nation to qualify for Russia after Nigeria beat Zambia on Saturday.