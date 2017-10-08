See how much the World Cup means to Costa Rica

If reaction to England’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia was the definition of underwhelming then take a look at what happened when Costa Rica secured a place for Russia 2018.

The contrast is stunning

Costa Rica, population 4.8 million were trailing Honduras 1-0 in added time on Saturday needing at least a point to ensure qualification.

Then up popped Kendall Waston with a 95th minute header to draw Costa Rica level and book his nation’s place for next year’s football extravaganza in Russia, much to the delight of himself, his fellow players, the crowd, and of course the commentator.

QUALIFIED! 👌

Congratulations 🇨🇷Costa Rica!

The 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are heading for 🇷🇺Russia! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/SlvcdJ4B9Z — #WCQ ⚽️🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) October 8, 2017

If you’re not sure how much going to the World Cup means to the people of the tiny Central American country then watch this clip:

"El Mundial! El Mundial! El Mundial!" How Waston's goal sounded on Teletica: pic.twitter.com/9aYOsc6pAw — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) October 8, 2017

Also, take note of how much it hurt the Honduras players.

Are you watching, England?