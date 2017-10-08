Super sub Ronaldo sets up Swiss decider

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to help Portugal overcome a dogged Andorra on Saturday and set up a mouth-watering do-or-die World Cup decider on Tuesday with Switzerland.

Following Switzerland’s 5-2 win over Hungary, Portugal needed a victory to keep alive their chances of clinching top spot in Group B.

Just one booking away from a suspension, Ronaldo started the game on the bench, but he came on at half-time to inspire the European champions to the win, grabbing the opener on 63 minutes with his 79th international goal in 144 appearances as Portugal ran out 2-0 winners.

Portugal now face Switzerland in Lisbon on Tuesday, with the winner qualifying automatically for Russia, although the Swiss need only a point.

And of course, it wouldn’t have been Ronaldo if he hadn’t have set a few landmarks along the way.

The Real Madrid star now has 11 goals in 10 games for Portugal in 2017.

He has either scored or notched an assist in each of Portugal’s qualifiers (15 goals and three assists).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals in qualifying than 37 of the European teams in World Cup qualifying. Not bad. pic.twitter.com/Eqzt0X48nw — bet365 (@bet365) October 7, 2017

Ronaldo is only the second player to have scored 15 goals in a FIFA World Cup European qualifying campaign after Robert Lewandowski.