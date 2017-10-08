Netherlands, Robben need miracle to make World Cup

Any hopes fans had of seeing Netherlands star Arjen Robben make his World Cup swan song in Russia seem to have been dashed after results on Saturday left Dick Advocaat’s side needing a minor miracle to qualify.

Robben scored an 84th-minute penalty to move level with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Faas Wilkes as Holland’s highest international goalscorer on 35 goals as they beat Belarus 3-1, but Sweden’s 8-0 win over Luxembourg means Robben and co must beat Sweden by seven goals when the two meet in Amsterdam on Tuesday to grab second spot in Group A.

Dutch captain Robben wasn’t holding out much hope, telling fans to “leave the abacus at home.”

Although the Bayern Munich star probably should have brought his own abacus along as he underestimated the task at hand when he added: ”6-0 just is not possible”.

“You must always keep going to the last minute and we have to try to make it a good match, but you have to be very realistic,” Robben said after Saturday’s game.

Sweden have conceded just seven goals in their nine qualifiers so far.

Advocaat, meanwhile, refused to give in.

“The reality is it’s very difficult, but it’s not over,” said Advocaat.

The 70-year old coach was left with egg on his face following Sweden’s big win, as he had earlier dismissed the chances of such a big win when quizzed by journalists.

“They’re not going to win 8-0, what kind of stupid question is that?” Advocaat said last week. “8-0? No. I really don’t believe that.”

Ooops!

Robben, 33, refused to discuss a possible international retirement as he faced the prospect of missing out on a second successive major tournament.

“You miss the European Championship and now almost certainly the World Cup. Of course it hurts,” Robben said. “Unfortunately, it’s part of football, it’s part of sport.”

“First Sweden and then we’ll see,” he added.