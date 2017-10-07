Controversial decisions mar African qualifiers

The latest round of African World Cup qualifiers were filled with controversy over the weekend with several contentious decisions.

The most controversial of all was undoubtedly the decision to rule out what would have been a last minute winner for Ghana in their qualifier against Uganda on Saturday.

Raphael Dwamena put the ball into the net in injury time, only for the linesman to flag and the goal be ruled out.

Ghana scores in the last minute to keep World Cup hopes alive, but called offside with a horrific decision. #UGAvGHA #WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/T7XSk0N6hp — dave (@DesTaquito1) October 7, 2017

A win would have kept Ghana’s hopes alive, but the game ended 0-0, which means the Black Stars are almost certain to miss out on a trip to Russia.

Another debatable decision came in the game between South Africa and Burkina Faso.

The game was less than a minute old when Percy Tau’s flicked header bounced off the post and was cleared by the Burkinabe keeper.

It was given a goal after the linesman adjudged the ball to have crossed the line, and although it looked the correct decision, the replays proved inconclusive.

Despite the controversy, South Africa went on to record a 3-1 win, their first victory of the qualifiers and seriously dent Burkina Faso’s qualifying hopes.

One final decision that should be no debate about is how Algeria’s Liassine Cadamuro managed to stay on the pitch after a horrendous two-footed lunge on Cameroon’s Moumi Ngamaleu.

It was a horrendous challenge and full deserving of a red card. Why he only received a yellow only the referee will know.