Kane: It isn’t down to just me

Harry Kane says he will need all of his England teammates to perform well at next year’s World Cup if he is to continue scoring.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, who captained the Three Lions and scored the winning goal in the 1-0 defeat of Slovenia to secure England’s participation at the showpiece, says: “It isn’t down to just me.”

Kane has already scored 11 goals in nine games for his club, has netted 10 goals in 21 national team appearances.

And ahead of facing Lithuania in their final qualifier on Sunday, Kane said: “It isn’t down to just me, it’s down to the whole team.

“We’ve all got to work together as a unit. I feel physically great, every game I expect to score so I have to keep it going.

“When you’ve got someone scoring goals it helps and hopefully I can continue that from now until then, we’ll see what happens.

“But I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself personally and I don’t want the team to get too far ahead of themselves.”