Mbappe eager for Griezmann pairing

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe is hopeful of playing alongside Antoine Griezmann for France on Saturday.

Les Bleus face Bulgaria needing a win to retain top spot in Group A in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

And the young Paris Saint-Germain striker, who played alongside the Atletico Madrid man for 59 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Luxembourg last Sunday, is eager to build on that introduction.

Mbappe and Griezmann should play either side of Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, with an excited Mbappe saying: “We’re two intelligent players, who can play with others.

“We’re also complementary. Antoine is more a player who drops off, who takes part in the build-up play.

“I can bring that ability to go deep that Antoine perhaps doesn’t have and that he compensates for with other qualities.”