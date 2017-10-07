Bernat eyes World Cup place

Juan Bernat has set himself the ambitious target of making the World Cup squad for Spain ahead of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old FC Bayern München defender, who has played seven times for his national side, has been out of action since July.

Successful ankle surgery saw him recently return to training on Friday and Bernat is already setting his sights on a full return to form and fitness.

The former Valencia left-back, who has played at every national level for SPain since under 16, told he club’s official website: “I’m training hard so that I return in good physical condition.

“It’ll be difficult, but I’m on the home straight now. I want to recover and put some good performances in for the club and then being at the World Cup would obviously be a reward for that.

“I’m very happy. The most important thing is that the bone’s healing well. I don’t have any pain anymore.”