Low’s Germany secure World Cup spot

Germany coach Joachim Low was pleased to watch his side book their place at next year’s World Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Goals from Sebastian Rudy, Sandro Wagner, and Joshua Kimmich ensured that the Germans will defend their title in Russia as winners of Group C.

19 – Germany have won all 9 games in the World Cup qualifiers and are now qualified for the World Cup for the 19th time. Dominance. #NIRGER pic.twitter.com/uJAzMOra8a — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 5, 2017

“I am satisfied,” Low said after the win in Belfast. “We doubled the lead very quickly. In the Czech Republic we took the lead early too but then lost control.

“That did not happen today. We felt on the pitch that we had everything under control in the second half. That’s when we slowed down a little bit.”

Germany have had a perfect qualification campaign, winning all nine of their matches so far, and will likely make that a full 10 in their final qualifier at home to Azerbaijan on Sunday.