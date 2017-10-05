Messi and Argentina face missing out on World Cup

Lionel Messi looks like being a mere spectator for next summer’s World Cup after Argentina were left facing an uphill battle to qualify for Russia.

The 2014 runners-up are on the verge of missing out on the World Cup finals for the first time since 1970 after a 0-0 stalemate against Peru on Thursday.

The draw left Argentina in sixth spot in the South American qualifying standings – with only the top four teams earning a place in the finals automatically, while fifth place will go into a play-off against New Zealand.

It'll all come down to Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/7bnjlFoBL2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 6, 2017

By avoiding defeat, Peru lie in fifth spot above Argentina on goal difference, while Colombia are a point ahead in fourth. Peru meet Colombia on Tuesday.

It leaves Argentina needing a positive result – and potentially a victory – from the altitude of Ecuador on Tuesday to stand a chance of even reaching the play-offs.

However, they haven’t won in Ecuador during a qualifying campaign since 2001.

Everyone in Argentina right now. pic.twitter.com/Z8CYfPdpGE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 6, 2017

Despite a capacity crowd in Buenos Aires, Argentina created chances and hit the post, but they were too reliant on Messi and couldn’t find a breakthrough.

It has been a similar story throughout the qualifying campaign with a star-studded attack featuring Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero scoring just 16 times in 17 games.