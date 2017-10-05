Germany secure World Cup qualification

Germany qualified for the 2018 World Cup when they defeated an uninspired Northern Ireland 3-1 in Thursday’s Group C World Cup qualifier in Belfast.

Northern Ireland 0 Germany 3

Rudy scores the first

Wagner strikes the second

Kimmich makes it 3-0

Magennis gets consolation

Match Summary

It was all Germany in the first half as Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner gave them a 2-0 lead inside the opening half hour.

After the break, Thomas Muller hit the post as the home team struggled to create any real openings. It ended as a workmanlike victory for Germany with Joshua Kimmich adding a late third, although Josh Magennis did grab a consolation goal at the death.

Match Report

The Germans exploded out of the blocks in the early going as Rudy slammed home a brilliant strike from 25 yards out in the second minute which gave Michael McGovern in goal little chance.

It was nearly 2-0 in the 18th minute as the excellent Kimmich raided forward on the right flank and sent in a cross. However, the home side were spared as Wagner’s glancing header hit the post.

Yet, the visitors doubled their advantage three minutes later as Wagner collected Muller’s pass on the edge of the area before turning Gareth McAuley to fire home.

Norn Iron were creating little in attack and it ended 2-0 to Germany at the break. After the interval, Muller nearly made it 3-0 though his header from Marvin Plattenhardt’s cross was well saved by McGovern.

It was one-way traffic in the second stanza as Die Mannschaft looked the more threatening throughout. In the 77th minute, Conor Washington did hit the bar after beating Jerome Boateng.

However, soon after Leroy Sane shot over after rounding McGovern but missed with his left foot. Nonetheless, Kimmich capped off a fine individual display as he volleyed home at the far post in the 86th minute. At the death, Magennis did pull one back from McAuley’s assist in the 93rd minute.