Low set to start Boateng

Joachim Low has revealed that he is set to welcome Jerome Boateng into the international fold following a year out.

The FC Bayern München defender last played for Germany in a World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland on October 11 last year.

Boateng suffered a succession of injury setbacks last season, including a thigh injury at the 2016 European Championship before he was cut down with a shoulder injury ahead of another muscle injury in his right thigh in the final match of the campaign.

Now he could make his return against Northern Ireland on Thursday, having returned to full fitness.

Low, whose side need a single point in Belfast to secure their qualification for Russia, has revealed his delight in being able to select the former Manchester City and Hamburg man.

He said: "Jerome Boateng is very pleased to be back after almost a year, but I leave the topic of Bayern aside in the discussions.

"After his long injury break, one has to be careful with the load, but my idea is that he plays tomorrow from the start."

Low also praised Leroy Sane for his development during his short time with Man City.

He added: "I was in Manchester last week and saw the game against Crystal Palace.

"Leroy Sane has played very efficiently and has developed a lot.

"I believe Leroy has matured in Manchester last year. Thanks to the many games in the physical Premier League, he has developed in terms of assertiveness."