World Cup Qualifiers: Who needs what?

Qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia is nearing its conclusion, with most spots being settled over the next few days.

Eight nations have already booked their places in addition to hosts Russia.

Those who have qualified include five-time champions Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan and South Korea, while several big names and regular qualifiers are in danger of missing out.

Twenty-four places, however, are still up for grabs.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the current qualifying situation and what could happen over the next few days.

Asia

The group stages have already ended in Asia, with Iran, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia claiming the four automatic spots.

The two third place sides, Australia and Syria, will now face off in a two-legged playoff, the first game which is due to take place in Malaysia on Thursday.

The second leg will take place in Australia on Tuesday, with the winners booking a spot in an intercontinental playoff against a CONCACAF team. The winners of that tie will earn a spot in Russia.

Europe

Apart from hosts Russia, Belgium are so far the only European country to qualify. They did so in their last match when they beat Greece 2-1, a result that stretched their lead at the top of Group H to eight points with two matches left.

There are still eight more spots available for group winners, while the best runners up will qualify for the playoffs.

In Group A France currently lead the way with 16 points. Les Blues are one point ahead of Sweden and four ahead of third-placed Netherlands. France will be favourites to take top spot as they face Bulgaria away and Belarus at home in their last two fixtures. The last round of matches on Tuesday will likely determine who finishes second, as Sweden travel to Amsterdam for a potential make-or-break clash.

1er entraînement de la semaine pour nos Bleus! Prochain match samedi face à la Bulgarie (20h45 sur TF1)⚽ #BULFRA — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) October 3, 2017

Perfect Switzerland top Group B on 24 points with Euro 2016 champions Portugal three points behind. The Swiss play on Hungary at home Saturday while Portugal play Andorra away. The two then meet in Portugal on Tuesday for a match that could determine who qualifies automatically and who goes into the playoffs.

In Group C, World champions Germany hold a five-point lead over Northern Ireland, who have already secured second place. The top two meet in Belfast on Thursday before Germany play Azerbaijan at home and Northern Ireland play Norway away next week. It would seemingly take an unprecedented disaster for Joachim Low’s team not to seal top spot.

Come rain or shine, the boys will be ready for #NIRGER tomorrow! 🌨☀️ Hopefully, the rain part is out of the way now 😅#DieMannschaft — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) October 4, 2017

With 18 points Serbia are four points clear of second placed Wales in Group D, while the Republic of Ireland sit in third with 13 points. Serbia play Austria and Georgia in their last two games and needing just one win look favourites for the automatic spot. The battle for second place, however, is more interesting as Wales and Ireland will meet in Cardiff next week in the final group match.

Group E sees Poland top on 19 points, while Montenegro and Denmark are second and third with 16 points each. The two play each other in Podgorica on Thursday in a crunch game, while Poland play in Armenia. The final games on Sunday will see Poland host Montenegro while Denmark will play Romania in Copenhagen.

England are favourites to win Group F as they need just one win from their final two games. Gareth Southgate’s side play third-placed Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Lithuania for their final game on Sunday. Second place is much more interesting as Slovakia (15 points) lie just one point ahead of both Slovenia and Scotland. The Scots will play Slovakia at home on Thursday, before taking on Slovenia away in their final match, while Slovakia will face lowly Malta at home on the same day.

2010 World Cup champions Spain and Italy are vying for the automatic spot in Group G, with Julen Lopetegui’s side in pole position on 22 points, three ahead of the Italians. Spain play Albania at home on Friday, before travelling to Israel for their final game. Italy face Macedonia at home and the travel to Albania for their last group game on Monday.

With Belgium already qualified from Group H, the battle for second spot is the main focus. Bosnia-Herzegovina currently sit second with 14 points, with Greece a point behind. Bosnia face Belgium at home on Saturday before travelling to Estonia on Tuesday, while Greece are away at Cyprus before a game against minnows Gibraltar at home. Greece have much the easier fixtures and look to be in with a good chance of pinching the playoff place.

It is all to play for in Group I, with four teams still in with a chance of sealing top spot. Croatia and Euro 2016 upstarts Iceland top the group on 16 points, with Turkey and Ukraine two points behind. Croatia face Finland on Friday, while Ukraine play in Kosovo and Iceland have a tough-looking trip to Turkey. In the final round of matches on Monday Ukraine host Croatia, while Turkey will travel to Finland and Iceland host bottom-team Kosovo.

The Euros was like.. super fun and all that.. but we REALLY WANT TO GO TO THE WORLD CUP! — Icelandic Football (@icelandfootball) June 11, 2017

Africa

African qualifying doesn’t finish until November, although group leaders Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Egypt could claim spots in Russia if results go their way this weekend.

Minnows Cape Verde could become the smallest team to ever reach the World Cup as they currently lie in second place in Group D behind Burkina Faso on goal difference.

They face a crunch home match against Senegal on Saturday in which a win could put them in a strong position. Their final match is against Burkina Faso on November 6.

🇨🇻Cape Verde could become the smallest nation to reach the #WorldCup

We speak to their Russia-based #WCQ goal hero

— #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) October 2, 2017

South America

Brazil have already qualified as runaway winners of the South American qualifying group, but Argentina and Chile are in danger of missing out as they currently lie in fifth and sixth place respectively. The top four qualify automatically and the fifth placed team go into a playoff against New Zealand.

Uruguay, Colombia, and Peru currently sit in second, third and fourth spots.

On Thursday, Argentina face Peru, Chile play Ecuador, Venezuela will meet Uruguay, and Colombia play Paraguay.

Then the last round of matches will see Uruguay host Bolivia, Colombia play in Peru, Argentina will play Ecuador, while Chile travel to Brazil.

CONCACAF

Mexico have already qualified with 18 points, while second-placed Costa Rica are already assured of at least fourth spot, which would see them face the winners of the Syria-Australia playoff.

Costa Rica (15 points), Panama (10), USA (9) and Honduras (9) are battling it out for the remaining two automatic spots. The US play Panama on Friday, the same day that Costa Rica play host to Honduras, while the final round of matches sees Honduras play Mexico, Panama host Costa Rica and the USA play last-placed Trinidad and Tobago.