South American trio in 2030 World Cup bid

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, it was announced on Wednesday.

The presidents of the three countries revealed the plan in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The 2030 World Cup will mark the tournament’s centenary – the first ever World Cup was hosted and won by Uruguay in 1930.

“The first meeting [for the bid preparation] will be organised in the first week of November,” said Paraguay President Horacio Cartes, flanked by Argentina’s Mauricio Macri and Uruguay’s Tabare Vazquez.

“Other countries are going to want to host but there is a very strong argument in favour of Uruguay, which will celebrate 100 years [from first hosting].”

Uefa said in June that it would “strongly support” either an English on British bid to host the competition in 2030.

England's hopes of landing the 2030 World Cup have been dealt a blow with FIFA boss Infantino ready to support a joint South America bid. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 3, 2017

Russia will host the 2018 World Cup, while Qatar is scheduled to host the 2022 tournament.

A joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada is the favourite to win the battle to host the 2026 edition, with Morocco the only other candidate so far.

The number of teams will increase from 32 to 48 in 2026 in changes announced by Fifa earlier this year.