Martinez hails Vertonghen’s leadership

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has emphasised the importance of Jan Vertonghen's leadership qualities, as the defender nears a significant milestone.

The Tottenham centre-back is sitting on 95 international caps, which is only one short of Jan Ceulemans' all-time record and is likely to surpass the tally in the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Martinez has a wealth of talented players at his disposal, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku in the squad. However, the Spaniard has highlighted the level head of Vertonghen as crucial to the team's success.

"There's been a lot of talk about this golden generation, but it's important we can have leadership and personality creating a team," Martinez was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"I think that's where Jan is essential. He's a leader, he's a really experienced head and that's important. We've got a few of those and they're going to guide the younger talent.

"To get 95 caps at this stage of his career is a sensational achievement. That just shows you the professionalism that he has."