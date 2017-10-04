Busquets reveals tension in Spain camp

Last Sunday’s controversial Catalan independence referendum is causing trouble in the Spain camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique publicly supported the referendum, leading to him reportedly getting booed during an open training session with the national team.

The volatile political situation had seen Barcelona play last Sunday’s Liga match against Las Palmas (a 3-0 win) in an empty Camp Nou and midfielder Sergio Busquets admits that it is now affecting the national team.

"I would say this is my most difficult spell in the national team due to everything that is happening and I think it will be difficult to sort out the Pique situation," Busquets told Cadena Ser.

"There has been no meeting, in particular, to deal with the Pique situation. I do not know if [national team captain Sergio] Ramos and Pique have spoken but it is not a usual situation. As for Pique, he seems the same as ever."

Spain currently sit top of Group G with a three-point lead over Italy. They can guarantee automatic qualification for Russia 2018 with a win and a draw against Albania on Friday and away to Israel on Monday.