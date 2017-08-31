Wolfsburg recruit Origi on loan

Divock Origi will continue his development at VfL Wolfsburg after they signed the striker on a season-long loan from Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The Reds have made an impressive start to the new campaign, playing some scintillating football as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stages via the play-offs and sit second in the Premier League standings with two wins and a draw.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have done so largely without Origi, whose only appearance thus far came as a late substitute in their 3-3 draw with Watford on the opening weekend on league fixtures.

Welkom, @DivockOrigi! The Belgian offensive all-rounder makes a one year loan move from @LFC to VfL Wolfsburg.💪 pic.twitter.com/HP8D771K23 — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) August 31, 2017

The Belgium international only started 14 times in the league under Klopp last term, and the form of new signing Dominic Solanke has seen his first-team chances diminish further.

Klopp, though, feels that Origi has a future at Anfield and believes he will benefit from a 12-month stint in the Bundesliga with the Wolves, although a clause has been included to recall the 22-year-old in January.

The Genk youth product has scored 21 goals in 77 outings across all competitions for the Merseyside giants since his switch from Lille in 2014.