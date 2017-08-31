Bremen loan Petsos to Rapid Vienna

SV Werder Bremen have confirmed that midfielder Thanos Petsos will spend the rest of the season on-loan at Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

The 26-year-old signed for Bremen from Vienna at the start of last season, but only made three Bundesliga appearances before going out on-loan to Fulham where he played in one FA Cup tie.

Injuries hampered the Greece international throughout the 2016/17 season, and he is now considered surplus to requirements at Werder and will spend a year at his former club.

"We notified Thanos early on that we already have strong players in his position and have worked hard with him to find a suitable solution,” sporting director Baumann said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We’re happy that we have come to a satisfactory agreement for all parties."