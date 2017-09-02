Wenger: Lemar turned down Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed that a deal to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco broke down due to the player rejecting a deadline-day move.

As the transfer window was slamming shut, the Gunners were linked with a move for the France international to replace Manchester City-bound Alexis Sanchez, but neither move materialised.

"I’m deeply disappointed because we were not at the level – not physically, nor mentally, nor in the fight"https://t.co/7K5kkjcgxk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 28, 2017

“The player has chosen to stay at Monaco,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“I know we live in an era of transparency but at some stage, to respect everybody, you have to not talk too much about that. You have to respect what happens on the negotiation side.”

Wenger has insisted that the Chilean’s move to City “was not very close” in any case, as the window closed on a relatively quiet offseason for the Gunners.

Only Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette have arrived at Emirates Stadium, from Schalke and Lyon respectively, although the final days of the window did see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave for Liverpool.