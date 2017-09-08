Wenger: Financial Fair Play is not working

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Financial Fair Play may as well be scrapped because it is too easy for clubs to get around the regulations.

Paris Saint-Germain raised eyebrows in the recent transfer window when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222million, before snapping up Kylian Mbappe on a loan deal that includes a compulsory permanent transfer at the end of the season for a reported €180m.

Despite the astronomical spending, PSG are “very confident” that they will pass the FFP tests after UEFA’s investigation, and Wenger believes there is good reason to doubt the efficacy of the regulations.

“I think Financial Fair Play [should end] because there are too many legal ways to get around it. At least the question has to be raised,” the Frenchman said, as quoted by Four Four Two.

“At the moment it looks like you can buy clubs in China and get the players there. The question has to be raised.

“I’m convinced that at the moment the rules are not strong enough to make that respected.”