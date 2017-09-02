Wenger: Alexis is still committed

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that Alexis Sanchez won’t be sulking after missing out on a deadline-day move to Manchester City.

The Chilean looked to be close to sealing a last-minute move to City, but Wenger insists they were far from reaching a deal, and now expects the player to stay focused on the Gunners.

“Your interest is always to perform and he is 100 percent committed,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS. “I have no doubt about that.

“I spoke before about integrity and values and I always make sure my commitment is at the level expected from the people who pay me and have confidence in me. I think the players’ side is exactly the same.”

Wenger added that the proposed transfer to City was not as near a miss as some might think, saying “It was not very close, it’s very difficult for me to speak about that because what I want now is the player to focus on his career, on his season and Arsenal.”