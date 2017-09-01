Football

WC Qualifiers round-up: Kane rescues England

England are two points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F, despite an unconvincing performance against minnows Malta.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock early in the second half against in Malta, but England had to wait until the last 10 minutes to seal the points – Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane again getting on the scoresheet in a 4-0 triumph

It leaves Gareth Southgate’s side two points clear of Slovakia, who they face on Monday.

Scotland are still in with a chance of reaching next summer’s finals in Russia after a comprehensive 3-0 win in Lithuania.

Stuart Armstrong gave the Scots the lead, before further goals from Andy Robertson and James McArthur left Gordon Strachan’s side four points behind Slovakia in third spot.

Germany left it late to get the better of the Czech Republic in Group C after Mats Hummels netted an 88th minute with a pinpoint header.

Vladimir Darida looked to have earned the Czechs a point after cancelling out Timo Werner’s fourth minute opener.

Northern Ireland were saved from embarrassment against San Marino after a second half brace from Josh Magennis, and then a late penalty from Steven Davis secured a 3-0 win.

