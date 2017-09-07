WC qualifier to be replayed after referee ban

The 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed after FIFA banned the match referee for life.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a lifetime suspension for Ghanaian official Joseph Lamptey, who was found guilty of breaking the rule of “match manipulation” after the clash between South Africa and Senegal last November.

Lamptey awarded South Africa a penalty for handball during a 2-1 win, even though replays showed the ball had hit the knee of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal Football Federation submitted a formal complaint over Lamptey, who was originally banned by FIFA back in March.

This is the ‘handball’ that led to Joseph Lamptey being banned, and South Africa v Senegal being replayed. ‘Match manipulation’ FIFA say. pic.twitter.com/4o7oxzdAl6 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 6, 2017

“The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on 12 November 2016,” said a FIFA statement.

“This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Joseph Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.”

Here is the FIFA statement concerning the replay of the match between SA and Senegal which starred referee J.O. Lamptey. #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/PizOSbEAH6 — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) September 6, 2017

South Africa and Senegal will now face off again in November, in what is likely to be a pivotal encounter.

The pair occupy third and fourth spot in Africa World Cup qualifying Group D – behind Burkina Faso and the Cape Verde Islands. Only the top two sides will earn a spot in next year’s finals in Russia.