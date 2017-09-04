Van Nistelrooy on Kane: A true No. 9

Ruud van Nistelrooy has high praise for England international striker Harry Kane, calling him a model professional and a future captain for the Three Lions.

The Tottenham forward has been the top scorer over the last two Premier League seasons and took his international tally to 10 goals from 20 caps with a brace in Friday’s 4-0 win over Malta.

"Harry Kane to me looks like a great professional, somebody who works hard to get the maximum out of himself," Van Nistelrooy told the Mirror. "He shows that out on the pitch.

"I think for Spurs he is a great player, a leader as well. That also goes for England. Added to that, of course, he is a great goalscorer.

"He is a true number nine – a strong and forceful centre-forward who is always a reference point during the build-up play.

"Nothing seems to faze Harry Kane. He takes everything in his stride. I hear he is very popular with the other players and I wouldn't hesitate to make him captain."

Kane and England will be back in action on Monday night in their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, looking to retain or build on the two-point lead they have over the Slovakians at the top of Group F.